Metro Police investigate shooting near Washington and Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near N. Eastern and E. Washington avenues. According to police, around 2:15 p.m. Metro dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 2000 block of Constantine Avenue.

LVMPD and CCSDPD officers arrived on scene and located one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Medical Center, but the condition is unknown.

Officers have detained and questioned some people who were in the area, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.