Woman in critical condition following shooting near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is in critical condition following a shooting near the Las Vegas Strip in the 2400 block of Tam Drive. She was struck by gunfire at least once.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near Sahara and South Industrial.

Police say there was a confrontation between a 7-Eleven store clerk and male suspect. The latter is described to be a short, heavy-set Hispanic.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident and fired several shots outside the store, striking the victim. The suspect then left with a female companion on foot, heading south toward Sahara.

