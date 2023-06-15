LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a kidnapping turned barricade in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Police said Thursday around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint in the 9200 block of South Eastern Avenue in Henderson.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and responded to his home in the 9600 block of Scrub Jay Court near Fort Apache Road and West Sunset Road in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Metro police investigate kidnapping turned barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley. (Google Maps)

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect however, he refused to come out, police said.

SWAT has responded to the barricade, police said.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.