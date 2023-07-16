LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the central Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Washington Avenue after a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived they found the man suffering from apparent lacerations near a pedestrian bridge. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that the victim was involved in a verbal argument prior to the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.