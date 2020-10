LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the valet area of the South Point Hotel & Casino. The homicide happened earlier Sunday afternoon.

Metro Police have not released any more details. They plan to provide a briefing later Sunday evening.

This homicide is the second to occur in the area Sunday, as police are currently investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at the Grandview Hotel.

We can confirm @LVMPD is currently investigating an incident here. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation. — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story.