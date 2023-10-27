LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed and another person is suspected of driving impaired in an east Las Vegas valley crash, according to Metro police.

It happened on Friday around 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Nellis Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, police said.

Metro police investigate a fatal crash near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Oct. 27, 2023 (RTC)

The crash involved two vehicles, a Dodge Charger and a Toyota Avalon.

The driver of the Dodge is accused of driving impaired and turning in front of the Toyota, according to police.

The passenger in the Dodge was killed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Nellis Boulevard southbound is closed at Sahara Avenue, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers are advised to use other routes.

No other details are available at this time.