Metro Police investigate barricade situation in neighborhood near Jones and Elkhorn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a barricade situation in the 6500 block of Colossal Cave Ave near W. Elkhorn Road and N. Jones Boulevard.

Everything started to unfold around 1:20 a.m. when a man got into an argument with his parents. Police said the man’s parents became fearful of him and left the house. While they were outside, they heard several gunshots.

Metro Police say it appears the man fired those rounds in the air from the backyard.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, but he still refused to come out of the home. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. Several streets in the area are blocked off and will be closed until the barricade situation ends.

