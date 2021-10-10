Metro police investigate a man who fatally shot himself

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police investigating an incident Saturday at a residence in a southeast valley neighborhood.

The call came over shortly before 2:30 p.m., for a domestic disturbance in the 6900 block of Country Day Lane. The mother called for help and said she had been in a verbal dispute with her adult son.

Preliminary investigation showed that when the officers arrived officer made contact with the mother at the residence and she advised her son was still in his room. Her son said to the officers that he was sick and did not want to come down the stairs. After a few minutes of dialogue, he stopped communicating with the officer and a loud pop was heard. The officer approached the individual who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.