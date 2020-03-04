Breaking News
Metro investigating crash involving child pedestrian in central Las Vegas
Metro Police arrest wanted suspect in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested a wanted subject in the 3700 block of East Bonanza. Officers responded to the call in east Las Vegas around 1:32 p.m. and took the individual into custody at 4:10 p.m.

The department’s Major Violators Division was in contact with the suspect earlier. It is unknown what the person is wanted for at this time.

The call came from Desert Pines Townhomes. There were no evaluations or lockdowns of local schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

