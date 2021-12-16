Metro police, Hope for Prisoners deliver free furniture to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the non-profit group Hope for Prisoners will deliver free living room furniture sets to more than a dozen families in need on Friday, Dec. 17th.

Metro police identified families across the valley who are living in empty apartments and houses. Families large and small, who are doing the very best they can, were selected to receive the brand-new living room sets.

WorldVision and CityServe donated the furniture to Hope for Prisoners for their annual Christmas event.

Several families chosen have nothing to sit or lay on inside their homes.