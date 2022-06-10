Procession for fallen Metro Detective on June 10. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday afternoon a procession made its way through streets across the Las Vegas valley in honor of fallen Metro police detective Justin Terry.

Procession for fallen Metro Detective on June 10. (Credit: LVMPD)

Dozens of police motorcycles and cars escorted Terry’s body from the crash site to the Clark County Coroner’s Office near Alta and Rancho shortly after 1 p.m.

LVMPD posted a video clip of the procession on its Facebook page, followed by a message to Terry and his family which read in part:

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Det. Justin Terry. He was a well-respected guardian of this community and we grieve with his friends, family, and coworkers. We honor his life and we will never forget his dedication and service to all of us. Rest now Sir, we have the watch from here.”

According to police, Terry was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault, and abuse section.

He joined the department in 2001 and started the Enduro program at the southeast area command making it possible for officers to ride dirt bikes in areas to reach the homeless.

Procession for fallen Metro Detective on June 10. (Credit: LVMPD)

Terry was also assigned to the sexual offender apprehension detail and worked with the U.S. Marshals task force.

The flags have been lowered to half staff in his honor.