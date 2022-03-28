LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Metro Police Foundation is getting into the holiday spirit and gifting thousands of children special Easter goodie baskets.

The foundation says it collected over 21,000 plastic eggs, and 35,000 units of candy to bring a smile to the faces of several local children across the valley.

LVMPD Foundation Funds Easter Goodies for 6,900 Local Children

Credit: LVMPD Foundation



Tom Kovach is the Executive Director for the LVMPD Foundation and said this year’s Easter basket event would not have been possible without community support.

“This is the first year that the LVMPD Foundation sourced and purchased all the Easter holiday supplies thanks to contributions from our community partners,” said Tom Kovach, Executive Director, LVMPD Foundation.

Among the community partners helping out in this year’s event, are Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Health Plan of Nevada.

“Today’s investment in the community continues to demonstrate the effect that positive community-police engagement activities can have on our youth to strengthen bonds,” Kovach added.