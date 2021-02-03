Metro Police focus on rural areas as more people head outdoors to enjoy warmer weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the spring season just around the corner, more people are heading outdoors. Metro Police is working to make sure everyone stays safe around the valley.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo sat down with our 8 News Now Good Day team to talk about how the department is preparing for the warmer weather.

“We have a lot more people four-wheeling and a lot more people visiting Mt. Charleston,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo. “We’ve been concerned with some illegal campfires, but in particular to the rural areas and increased activity, ends up increasing our response with search and rescue. A lot of amateur folks get out there and start climbing rocks and doing what they do and getting too far and get medical distress, so we’ve has a significant increase in search and rescue operations.”

