LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are out in the community this week with “First Tuesday” events all over the valley.

Check below for the event in your area:

Spring Valley Area Command: Preventing DUIs, Mint Indian Bistro, 4246 S. Durango, 5:30 p.m.

Police dogs — meet the K-9 unit at Northwest Area Command, 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave., 5 p.m.

Apartment burglary safety, The Crossings Apartments, 1901 N. Jones Blvd., 5 p.m.

Meet officers at the Las Vegas Strip facility near Resorts World, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Learn about crime scene investigations, 621 N. 9th Street and Bonanza Road, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

This month's topic is drones, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Burglary prevention, 1801 W. Monte Cristo Way (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints), 5:30 p.m.

Metro's sexual assault unit will speak at an event at the Flamingo Library, 4801 E. Flamingo Road, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Financial crimes — recognize fraud, reject it and report it, 3675 E. Harmon Ave., 5 p.m.

Sexual assault awareness, Northeast Area Command, 3750 Cecile Ave., 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Use the map below to find the area command where you live or work. Henderson and North Las Vegas police jurisdictions are outlined in red.

Metro police hold First Tuesday events to share information and help the communities where they work.