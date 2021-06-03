Metro police, FBI to hold 10 a.m. news conference on unidentified boy whose body was found off State Route 160

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It will be one week tomorrow that the body of a boy was found off of State Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Today at 10 a.m., Metro police and the FBI will hold a joint news conference to provide an update on the homicide case.

8NewsNow.com will livestream that news conference.

Police have been unable to identify the boy who is believed to Hispanic and between 8 to 10 years old. His body was found by a hiker on Friday, May 28 near the Mountain Springs Trailhead. Police believe the body had recently been placed there.