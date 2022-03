LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are reporting that officers are on the scene of a barricade situation in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road near 215 and Ann Road.

The FBI is also on the scene with a barricaded person, according to poilce.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles.

#BREAKING We are off Ann & Egan Crest near Lone Mountain where a possible barricade situation has several streets closed. Several police units are here and a chopper flying over. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7WXjgQ39VB — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 3, 2022

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.