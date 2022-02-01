Las Vegas Metro Police end vaccine mandate for new employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will no longer require new employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The change was made due to the current downward trend of new COVID cases in Clark County. According to data from the state and county, on Monday Clark County reported 1,106 new cases — a little more than a third of the cases just a week ago — while the state reported 1,946 cases.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 begins to trend downward, the LVMPD has removed the requirement for new hires to be vaccinated. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Metro had required COVID vaccination proof dating back to at least July, 2021.

The state’s health department reports 4,205,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Jan. 31.

As of yesterday, 55.84% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 66.71% of the eligible population has initiated vaccinations. Clark County reports that 55.23% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

The indoor mask mandate continues in Nevada because the test positivity rate in Clark County is at 31.7%, which keeps the county on the state’s watch list for elevated transmission risk. The rate must be below 8% and a separate measure of the county’s case rate — currently “high” at 483.9 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) — needs to drop below 50 for two straight weeks before the mask mandate can end.

In today’s report, all of Nevada’s 17 counties are flagged for high transmission.

Clark County’s case rate (4,144 per 100,000 over the past 30 days) and test positivity rate (31.7%) are flagged in data reported today. Testing (599 tests per day per 100,000) is within the state’s acceptable range.

The Southern Nevada Health District has noted that delta, not omicron, is responsible for hospitalizations and deaths among people who are fully vaccinated.

The Omicron variant is currently the dominant variant, representing more than 98 percent of cases sequenced in Southern Nevada. Delta variant can cause more severe illness and death including among people who are fully vaccinated and the most at risk are older adults, but currently it is almost nonexistent in Nevada. It appears the Omicron variant causes less severe illness. As has been reported, hospitalizations and deaths can typically lag behind case reports by about two weeks and the cases included in the Breakthrough report were likely exposed several weeks ago. Also, please note, the report included in the Breakthrough report is cumulative. The vaccines provide protection against severe illness and death and the health District continues to urge people get vaccinated. STEPHANIE BETHEL, SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT

LVMPD’s union president Steve Grammas also released a statement regarding the termination of the vaccine mandate