Metro Police employees receive special recognition for bravery and dedication

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 60 Metro Police employees were recognized Wednesday for their dedication and bravery. A special ceremony was held at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters.

A total of 643 Metro employees were commended for their excellent work and heroic service. They shared some of their stories, including lifesaving actions from police officers, to situations where law enforcement agents are put in harm’s way.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says it is important for the community to know what kind of dangers and situations officers and civil employees face while working on Metro’s police force.

“It’s across the board the recognitions that we do as an agency, and I’m very proud,” Sheriff Lombardo said. It gives me the opportunity to say hi and say thank you just like the family members would, and the opportunity for you to let the public know what we do on a daily basis.”

All the officers and civilians received awards for their community service, exemplary service, lifesaving, and meritorious service.