Metro Police employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Friday that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to Metro Police, the employee was on vacation and visited a city heavily impacted by the virus.

Metro said when the employee returned home, without returning to work, he began to develop symptoms and was seen by his primary care physician. As a result, he was determined to be positive for the virus.

According to Metro, the employee never entered the workplace after returning home from vacation and was not experiencing symptoms prior to leaving Las Vegas, so, no workplace contamination occurred from the employee’s condition.

To date, 31 LVMPD employees have been tested for the virus. Of those, 14 have returned negative and 16 tests results are still pending, with the one mentioned above being positive.