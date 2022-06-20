LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police said it held a successful DUI blitz recently on valley roads.
According to police, officers made:
- 233 vehicle stops
- Issued 69 citations
- Found 20 drivers under the influence
- Confiscated four guns from people not allowed to have guns
Also found during the DUI blitz, according to police, was a person the department said was a robbery suspect who was involved in a car-jacking, and two of the impared drivers were also charged with felony child endangerment & possession of controlled substances.