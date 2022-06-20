LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police said it held a successful DUI blitz recently on valley roads.

According to police, officers made:

233 vehicle stops

Issued 69 citations

Found 20 drivers under the influence

Confiscated four guns from people not allowed to have guns

Also found during the DUI blitz, according to police, was a person the department said was a robbery suspect who was involved in a car-jacking, and two of the impared drivers were also charged with felony child endangerment & possession of controlled substances.