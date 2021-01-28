Metro Police detectives need the public’s help finding a man suspected of shooting another man after an argument

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man following an argument on Jan. 24. It happened at a hotel located in the 5000 block of Koval Lane shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. LVMPD Gang Detectives’ responded and learned that there was an argument between the suspect and the victim right before the shooting.

According to police, after the argument ended, the suspect got into a dark color four door sedan with a large rear spoiler and drove up to the victim, and shot him several times.

He then fled the area at a high rate of speed. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander male adult, approximately 6’0 feet tall, slender build with long dark hair in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The suspect vehicle is a dark color newer model Subaru STI.

Video of the suspect and vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Gangs Section by phone at 828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.