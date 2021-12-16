Metro police deliver toys to UMC Children’s Hospital

LAS VEGAS( KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Santa made it extra special Thursday by bringing some holiday cheer to kids inside UMC Children’s Hospital.

Officers joined with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue in escorting Santa to the hospital. Once there, Santa took a ride on the ladder truck up high, so the children could get a glimpse from their hospital windows.

Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A small group of officers bought toys and gifts for the children in their rooms, while the rest of the officers and firefighters waited outside with lights on vehicles, waving up to the kids.