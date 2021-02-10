Metro Police complete cleanup of homeless camps at southwest Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police completed a formal cleanup of several homeless camps in southwest Las Vegas’ Charlie Frias Park Wednesday.

“We respect both sides of the homeless debate but this is a public park and the amount of trash/human waste was unreasonable,” Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command wrote in a Facebook post.

Clark County partnered with Metro on the cleanup, which was the second of this week.

Police say they offer resources before starting enforcement.

They urge anyone who knows of illegal camps on public land and tunnels to email intheworks@clarkcountynv.gov.