Metro police, community unite to hold peace walk against violence after deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with the community held a special peace walk in the central part of the valley, Thursday evening.

The walk was part of an effort for community members and law enforcement to unite and to take a stand against violence.

The walk took place along Pennwood and Arville, days after Metro police were involved in a shootout in the same area, which left one man dead, and a woman and officer injured.

Many community members were in attendance for the walk, along with Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command officers.

Those in attendance were also able to enjoy a musical performance by the Clark High School band drumline, who also joined in on the walk.

The Spring Valley Area Command tweeted out two videos of the successful event and added a caption, “The community loved the drum line!!!”

Peace walk at pennwood & arville. The community coming together against violence. Thank you @ClarkCountySch Clark High School band pic.twitter.com/3kAnx8OBDi — LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) October 8, 2021