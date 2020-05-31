Metro Police, community leaders hold briefing following 2 nights of protests in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State and local leaders briefed the media at 5 p.m. Sunday following two nights of protests in Las Vegas.

WATCH THE FULL BRIEFING BELOW:

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, Las Vegas City Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City Councilman Cedric Crear and members of the faith-based community joined in the call for peace across the Las Vegas valley.

Before Saturday’s protests, these state and city leaders held a briefing where they urged the community to keep Saturday night’s planned protest in downtown Las Vegas peaceful.

These briefings come after two nights of violence in numerous cities including Las Vegas where, according to Metro police, 80 protesters were arrested and 12 officers were injured Friday following what started as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.