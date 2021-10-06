Metro police captain selected for job in Hawaii

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Las Vegas police captain has been selected to be chief of a police force in Hawaii.

The Maui News reports the Maui Police Commission voted unanimously on Las Vegas police Capt. John Pelletier over four other candidates from within the Maui department.

His selection is subject to pre-employment requirements including background and credit reports, drug tests and a psychological examination.

He’s a 22-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. One of his leadership assignments included heading the command that includes the Las Vegas strip.

Leading the Maui Police Department pays about $160,000 per year.