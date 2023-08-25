LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking to recruit women officers and they’re holding a boot camp.

Being a police officer is a physically demanding job and it’s a component that might deter some women from applying, Metro recruitment officer Unique Durrough said.

Of the nearly 6,000 commissioned and civilian employees on the force, less than 2,000 are women.

Durrough said women who are interested in recruitment can take part in the boot camp which is a 45-minute non-stop high-intensity workout that is similar to the actual recruitment physical test. She said it’s a good chance for potential candidates to get to know the officers. She added aside from a person’s physical fitness, the department is looking for people who have the heart to do the job.

If interested, you can RSVP to this email: U16748D@LVMPD.com.