Metro police asking for help locating missing person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diane Johnson.
Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, April 7 at approximately 8 p.m. near West Viking
Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Johnson was last seen wearing a green and red shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.