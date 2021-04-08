Metro police asking for help locating missing person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diane Johnson.

Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, April 7 at approximately 8 p.m. near West Viking

Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

LVMPD Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 58-year-old Diane Johnson. She was last seen on April 7 near the area of Viking and Wynn Rd. Johnson may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. pic.twitter.com/BP8fNATVUj — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 8, 2021

Johnson was last seen wearing a green and red shirt and black pants.



Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.