Metro police ask public’s help in locating man last seen on Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 31-year-old man who has been missing since Monday night.

Tistorius McDaniel might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to police.

He is described as a Black man, 6-foot-3, 310 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald.

He was last seen in the area of E. Warm Springs Road and S. Eastern Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Hospitals are advised to check their registries and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding McDaniel and his whereabouts should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.