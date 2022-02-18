Metro police ask public’s help in finding pastor accused of sex crimes

Metro police released two images of Reynaldo Crespin, who is accused of sex crimes against children. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Reynaldo Crespin, the 59-year-old second-grade teacher and pastor of New Horizon Christian Church who is the subject of a sex crimes investigation.

The 8 News Now I-Team first reported on Thursday that Crespin faces nine felony charges in the investigation of sex crimes against children.

Metro police said Friday Crespin is wanted for multiple sex crimes. He was a teacher at Hickey Elementary School in the northeast Las Vegas valley, but school district officials said Thursday he is no longer employed by the district.

The I-Team reported Thursday that the crimes are not connected to any of Crespin’s students.

Crespin faces charges including two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 and two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14. Five counts of lewdness are also listed in documents from Las Vegas Justice Court.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or his crimes is urged to contact LVMPD Sexual Assault detectives at 702-828-3421. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be provided at this time. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.