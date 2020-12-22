Metro Police ask public’s help in determining what happened to woman found lying injured, unresponsive in NE valley street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s assistance in determining what happened to a woman found lying injured and unresponsive in a northeast valley street. Officers located her around 5:22 p.m. near Charleston and Pecos.

Police say the woman’s injuries are consistent with being struck by a car. She was transported to UMC Trauma, where she is listed in serious condition.

The street she was found in is located near a Circle K store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 311 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.