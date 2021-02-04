Metro Police ask public’s help identifying suspect in robbery of northwest valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a northwest valley business on Feb. 3. The incident occurred near the 7000 block of Vegas Drive around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the business and pointed a firearm at an employee. He then demanded money from registers.

The following is the suspect description:

White male adult

Late 20s

Around 5’10”, with a thin build

Last seen wearing a red and black beanie, black bandana with white design, gray hoodie with dark stripes and blue jeans

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.