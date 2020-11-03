Metro Police ask public’s assistance in identifying robbery, shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public for assistance identifying the suspect in a robbery and shooting on Oct. 21. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Pink Dragon Entertainment, near Russell and Wynn roads in the southwest Valley.

Detectives urge people to take a close look at the suspect’s height, build and car to try and recognize him, as the photos are blurry.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male with black dreads

25-years-old

6’0″, weighing 160 pounds

Last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans

Police say the vehicle he left the scene in was a four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

If you have information, please call the Spring Valley Area Command Investigative Section at 702-828-2639. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.