UPDATE: Police locate missing, endangered woman last seen near the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have located Peggy Egan, 63, who was last seen on Feb. 24 near the Strip. She was found safe.

Police said Peggy may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Egan is 5’4″, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a rainbow stripe, blue jeans and pink and white shoes.

Police also ask hospitals to check their registries for Egan.

If you have information about Peggy’s whereabouts, please contact Metro at 702-828-3111. The public can also contact the department’s Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.