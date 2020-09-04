Metro Police ask public to be on the lookout for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery from Friday. The robbery happened at a business near the intersection of Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Police say the suspect entered the gaming area of the business, pulled out a gun, showed it to the victim and robbed the business.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 6′ tall, medium build and about 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hat, glasses, a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police say he was carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.