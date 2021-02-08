Metro Police ask for public’s help in identifying indecent exposure suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for an indecent exposure suspect who allegedly “willfully exposed his genitals” to female employees at a southwest valley business. The incident occurred on Jan. 19 near Warm Springs and Rainbow.

The following images were posted to the Spring Valley Area Command’s Facebook:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Det. G. Lebario at (702) 828-1687 or G5849L@LVMPD.com. The event number is LLV210100098387. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.