LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for help in finding missing 35-year-old Irene Cordova.

Cordova was last seen Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. near the 3000 block of Liberty Circle.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants. She is described as white, 5 foot 7 inches, 160 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.