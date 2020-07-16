Metro Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing someone to death in downtown Las Vegas in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police has arrested a man for committing a murder in downtown Las Vegas in May. According to Metro, on May 31, the LVMPD received a report about a person found dead in a dirt lot near the intersection of Searles and 23rd Street; that’s near Owens and Eastern avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a decomposing body, and it was not immediately known whether the person was a victim of a crime, but after the Clark County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy, authorities learned that the victim was stabbed to death.

Through the course of the investigation, Homicide Detectives identified 49- year-old Mauricio Jesus Milla as the suspect. On July 16, 2020, Milla was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

Detectives believe there may be video of the incident and are asking anyone with any information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.