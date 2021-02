LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested the suspect in a string of robberies across the valley. Geovani Baltadano is charged in 11 robberies, all targeting businesses.

Baltadano was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 24 and faces multiple counts of robbery and other related crimes.

The events were described as being carried out with a deadly weapon. One such incident was reported on Feb. 7 at a business in the 4900 block of East Charleston.