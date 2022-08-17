LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a 36-year-old man last week after months of investigation into auto-theft related crimes allegedly connected to him.

Detectives had been investigating Parker Leonard for several months and said he had evaded officers who were trying to stop him two separate times.

Leonard was arrested Aug. 11 after a stolen vehicle was seen near a residence that was under surveillance for criminal activity. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for five counts of auto theft-related crimes and three counts of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

Detectives are still investigating other auto theft-related incidents he may be associated with.