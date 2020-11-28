Metro Police arrest 6 suspects in connection to light pole copper thefts

From left to right: Katherine Cole, Rio Hunt, Keith Schwingdorf, Timothy Grassmyer, Michael Fox. William Ralston’s booking photo is not available at this time.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested six suspects in connection to a string of copper thefts between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. They allegedly removed the metal from light poles.

Their names are as follows:

Rio Hunt, 29

Timothy Grassmyer, 51

Katherine Cole, 42

Michael Fox, 58

Keith Schwingdorf, 55

William Ralston, 54

The suspects face the following charges:

Injury to property of another

Theft of scrap metal or utility property

Conspiracy to commit theft of scrap metal or utility property

The suspects were taken into custody following an investigation at a residence in the 200 block of West Philadelphia Avenue near the Strip.

During the investigation, detectives found 6,290 pounds of stolen copper wire and a U-Haul box truck. They say the vehicle was used to transport the metal.

Detectives also seized $2,386, which they believe was accrued via the sale of the stolen copper.

All six suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police urge anyone with information to call Metro’s Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4314. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.