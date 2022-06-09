LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday, June 8.

Police said Trenton Mackintrush could be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Trenton Mackintrush (Credit: LVMPD)

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants, white sneakers and he was carrying an orange and black backpack.

He is described as being four-foot-11-inches tall, around 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111. You can also contact Metro’s Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email: missingpersons@lvmpd.com.