Metro Police: 1 suspect involved in west valley hit and run arrested, another on the loose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a hit and run after a pickup truck slammed into a residence near Torrey Pines and Washington Wednesday morning. Police say one suspect is in custody, but another remains on the run.

Thankfully, the people inside the home were not harmed.

Police say they saw the driver of the Ford truck driving recklessly moments before the crash happened.

When the Ford fled from officers, they did not pursue it. A short time later, the vehicle crashed into the side of a residence in the 400 block of N. Torrey Pines.

Two black men fled from the vehicle and ran to a nearby apartment complex, police say.

A perimeter was set up and Metro’s K9 unit responded. The K9 located a suspect believed to be the driver that was driving recklessly just a few blocks over, near Silverstream Avenue and Shadybrook Lane.

The other suspect was not located and the perimeter is being broken down.

The residence the Ford truck crashed into was occupied, but no one inside was injured.



.@LVMPD investigate hit & run after a pick up truck slammed into a residence by Torrey Pines & Washington. 1 suspect caught while a 2nd remains on the run. Thankfully, the people inside this home were not harmed. Police saw the truck driving recklessly moments before. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CWTnpTTg5Z — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) June 3, 2020

If you know anything about this crash, or where to find the second suspect involved, call police or Crime Stoppers.