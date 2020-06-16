Metro: Pedestrian dies following east valley crash in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 55-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries following a crash in the east valley on May 22.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Eastern Avenue, south of East Bonanza Road.

According to Metro Police, the 55-year-old pedestrian crossed the pathway of a Ford Explorer that was exiting a private drive of 591 Eastern Avenue and was hit.

Arriving emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian to the UMC Trauma Center for his injuries.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment, police say.

On June 12, the Clark County Coroner’s Office/Medical Examiner notified Metro’s Collision Investigation section that despite life-saving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.

This death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.