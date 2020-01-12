Metro: Pedestrian dies after crash on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to officials, the 30-year-old pedestrian is dead after attempting to cross against a do not walk sign on Las Vegas Boulevard at Cathedral Way, near Desert Inn Road. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, LVMPD responded to the crash in which they say a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and entering the intersection on a green light.

The male pedestrian was crossing the Boulevard from west to east while the light for traffic was green. While running across the intersection, the pedestrian lost his traction and fell down directly in front of the Nissan.

The Nissan struck the 30-year-old pedestrian and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the site of the crash and showed no signs of impairment, according to Metro.

This is the fourth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020.