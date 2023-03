LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a crash Saturday in the west valley involving one of its patrol vehicles and another vehicle.

A Metro patrol vehicle and another vehicle collided in the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Jones Boulevard, police said.

An officer and an occupant of the other vehicle were taken to University Medical Center with “apparent minor injuries,” the tweet said.

Metro said its investigation is ongoing.