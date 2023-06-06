LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle is in custody following a crash with a Metro patrol vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle around 2:05 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. As officers arrived at the scene, the alleged stolen vehicle left a nearby complex and crashed into the officer’s vehicle.

The crash caused the northbound lanes of Rainbow to be closed between Tropicana and Spring Valley Parkway.

The suspect was taken into custody and there are no other outstanding suspects, police said.