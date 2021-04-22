Metro: One wounded in shooting on Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning, suspect on the run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed that one person was shot outside the Flamingo Hotel at 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The gunman took off and remains at large.

Bianca Holman was live in the area and says LVMPD has now cleared the scene. The right lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and sidewalk in front of the Flamingo Hotel are now open.

This is all the information we have at the time. Please check back for updates.