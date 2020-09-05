Pedestrian killed in crash at Torrey Pines & Lake Mead; intersection shut down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say the female pedestrian was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.

The intersection has been shut down and police expect traffic to be impacted for for several hours. You are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the driver did remain on scene and impairment is not expected to be a factor.

This is a developing story.