Metro: Two teen brothers dead in Summerlin crash; speed believed to be a factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two brothers are dead after a crash between an SUV and dirt bike in Summerlin Friday night. Metro Lt. Bret Ficklin says the victims are 18- and 14-years-old.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near the area of North Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue.

Ficklin said a witness in the area recounted to police a white Range Rover traveling southbound on Pavilion Center was making a turn east into a residential area when the collision occurred. The witness heard a dirt bike that sounded like it had high RPMs traveling northbound on Pavilion Center.

The witness did not see the dirt bike until it got close and hit the SUV as the latter turned left. Police say both brothers were riding the bike, which had no lights.

“The combination of what’s most likely higher than the posted 30 mile an hour speed in this area, the darkness of the conditions, the fact that the motorcycle did not have any lights on it,” said Ficklin. He noted the dirt bike crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.

Ficklin says the driver of the SUV remained on scene and is being cooperative. At this time, they do not believe impairment is a factor.

“This is just a very sad situation where a family has lost two loved ones today to a situation that could have been easily avoided,” Ficklin lamented.

This is a developing story.Please check back for updates.